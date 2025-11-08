Burleson parents split over alcohol sales at youth sports complex

A new policy allowing alcohol sales at the Burleson Chisenhall Sports Complex is dividing parents over whether beer and baseball mix at youth games.

The Burleson City Council voted this week to let adults buy alcohol at the complex's concession stand.

"The motion passes ... 5 'for' and 2 'no's'," Mayor Chris Fletcher announced during the meeting.

Parents welcome change as social sport

For some parents, it's a welcome change.

"When you mentioned liquor sales and I was like, 'Heck yeah, it's a social sport,'" one parent said.

Volunteer says alcohol has no place

Others, like longtime volunteer Ray Jones, say alcohol has no place at children's sporting events.

"I don't think alcohol has a place here, period," Jones said.

He's coached, umpired, and watched his four kids play on those same fields — and says adding alcohol is a bad call.

"There are situations with angry parents, coaches, people get emotional, and you add alcohol to that, it's like, 'What are we doing?' This isn't a rock concert or a nightclub — this is a kid's event," Jones said.

Concerns about concession operations

Jones also worries the change will shift concession operations from the local youth association to a private contractor, taking away opportunities for teens to earn money.

"And now that money is going to a corporation, and also in order to serve alcohol, you can't have 14-year-olds in there, so it's limited money for those kids to play and earn a little extra money," he said.

Parents say community could benefit

But other parents see the move as harmless.

"I think it's a great idea because most of us parents are responsible with that," said Meredith Todd, whose son plays at the complex.

Todd said the change could actually strengthen the sense of community at the ballpark.

"After work I could just have a glass of wine with my girlfriends, where we spend every Wednesday night watching our kids," she said. "I think it brings the community together, and I don't see anything wrong with it."

City leaders defend limited sales

City leaders say alcohol sales will mainly take place during special events, such as Burleson's annual Fourth of July celebration.

"There's a lot of things to think about here than just making money," said Councilmember Larry Scott.

Mayor Chris Fletcher added, "When I talked to other towns, they haven't had a problem with it."

Restrictions on youth games remain

For now, the city has limited alcohol sales to only be at games involving players older than 12, as well as special events such as the city's Fourth of July bash. Alcohol will not be sold at any Little League games or practices.

Jones hopes the fields stay alcohol-free.

"Hey, if you can't get through a youth sporting event without alcohol, you might have a problem," he said.