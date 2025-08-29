Watch CBS News
Local News

Burleson Police Department rescues kitten from storm drain, names her Stormy

By
Julia Falcon
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.
Read Full Bio
Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

The Burleson Police Department has a new addition to the team. 

BPD said its victim assistance coordinator heard "the tiniest meow" from a drain near the police station on Thursday and ended up saving a kitten. 

The police department said that after some coaxing, a bath and some TLC, the kitten went from storm drain survivor to a member of its family. 

Pictures posted on social media showed the kitten snuggled up with members of the police department.

burleson-stormy.jpg
The Burleson Police Department said its victim assistance coordinator heard "the tiniest meow" from a drain near the police station on Thursday and ended up saving a kitten.  Burleson Police Department

After calling for help from residents on social media, the kitten was named Stormy. Stormy is the police department's first-ever Kat-9 officer, according to BPD.

BPD said Stormy asked that, instead of sending donations to her, to donate to the Burleson Animal Shelter instead.

Julia Falcon

Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue