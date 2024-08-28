Burleson Kroger employee saves co-worker's life – all on his first day on the job

Kroger employee in Burleson honored for helping to save a co-worker's life

Kroger employee in Burleson honored for helping to save a co-worker's life

BURLESON – In a life-or-death situation, one Kroger employee jumped into action and saved a co-worker's life – all on his first day on the job.

Shane Condon is the assistant store leader at Kroger in Burleson and he received an award on Wednesday for being a hero.

His family had just moved from Colorado in June. As Condon was getting a tour of the store on his first day of work, he noticed an associate collapsed.

Another employee called 911, and the operator coached Condon through CPR for four minutes until paramedics arrived.

The man he saved was Ray Choate, a 21-year employee of the store. He suffered a heart attack.

"The breaker blew a fuse, shortened a wire, so I went out to get some more tools and walked back in and started feeling weak, and that's the last I know," said Choate. "I woke up in the hospital."

Doctors said the quick CPR saved his life.

"I was really, really worried that I had done more harm than good because I had never done that before, but when I found out the news that he had survived, I just thanked God," said Condon.

The two had never met each other before the heart attack.

Wednesday was their first time shaking hands and now they hope to have a budding friendship.