A crash that unfolded in the evening in Burleson on Thanksgiving turned deadly, and police say road rage is believed to have played a role in it.

Burleson Police said the crash happened around 8 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Renfro Street and Wilshire Boulevard. The department said the crash involved a truck and another car. Inside the truck were a 24-year-old male driver, a 24-year-old female passenger, and a child in the back seat. While the truck's driver and the child were taken to a nearby hospital, Burleson Police said the woman died at the scene. Police noted the driver of the other car was the only person in that vehicle and was also hospitalized.

The department said its preliminary investigation led them to determine the truck driver and the driver of another car, which was not involved in the crash, may have been traveling recklessly and at high speeds along Wilshire Boulevard starting near John Jones Drive. Police said initial findings indicate both drivers may have been involved in a road rage incident.

The department also noted the truck driver ran a red light at the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Renfro Street, leading to the crash with a car that was lawfully driving through a green light.

Burleson Police said the truck driver, who remains unidentified as of publication, was arrested after being medically cleared from the hospital. He is now charged with manslaughter and child endangerment.

The investigation remains ongoing.