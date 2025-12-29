French split over Brigitte Bardot tribute due to her far right views

Paris — French politicians were divided on Monday over how to pay tribute to the late Brigitte Bardot who, despite her screen legend, courted controversy — and convictions — in later life with her far-right views.

The film star died on Sunday at the age of 91 at home in the south of France. Media around the globe splashed iconic images of her and tributes following the announcement.

Bardot shot to fame in the 1956 film "And God Created Woman" and went on to appear in about 50 films, but turned her back on cinema in 1973 to throw herself into fighting for animal rights.

But her links to the far-right stirred controversy.

Bardot was convicted five times for hate speech, mostly about Muslims but also about the inhabitants of the French island of Reunion, whom she described as "savages."

She died before dawn on Sunday morning with her fourth husband, Bernard d'Ormale, a former adviser to the far right, by her side.

"She whispered a word of love to him ... and she was gone," Bruno Jacquelin, a representative of her foundation for animals, told BFM television.

French President Emmanuel Macron hailed her as a "legend" of 20th century cinema who "embodied a life of freedom."

Right-wing politicians laud Bardot

Far-right figures were among the first to mourn her.

Marine le Pen, whose National Rally party is riding high in polls, called her "incredibly French: free, untameable, whole."

Bardot backed Le Pen for president in 2012 and 2017 and described her as a modern "Joan of Arc" she hoped could "save" France.

Conservative politician Eric Ciotti suggested a national farewell like the one organized for French rock legend Johnny Hallyday.

He launched an online petition that had garnered just over 7,000 signatures Monday.

Brigitte Bardot poses with a huge sombrero she brought back from Mexico, as she arrives at Orly Airport in Paris, France, on May 27, 1965. AP

Left-wing politicians temper praise and some are sharply critical

But few left-wing politicians have spoken about Bardot's passing.

"Brigitte Bardot was a towering figure, a symbol of freedom, rebellion, and passion," Philippe Brun, a senior Socialist party deputy, told Europe 1 radio.

"We are sad she is gone," he said, adding he did not oppose a national homage.

But he did hint at her controversial political views.

"As for her political commitments, there will be time enough -- in the coming days and weeks -- to talk about them," he said.

Communist party leader Fabien Roussel called Bardot a divisive figure.

But "we all agree French cinema created BB and that she made it shine throughout the world," he wrote on X.

Lawmaker Sandrine Rousseau, of the left-leaning Greens Party, was more critical.

"To be moved by the fate of dolphins but remain indifferent to the deaths of migrants in the Mediterranean -- what level of cynicism is that?" she quipped on BlueSky.

Bardot's remarks on her funeral raised some eyebrows

Bardot said she wanted to be buried in her garden with a simple wooden cross above her grave -- just like for her animals -- and wanted to avoid "a crowd of idiots" at her funeral.

Such a burial is possible in France if local authorities grant permission.

Officials in Saint-Tropez said Monday that Bardot will be buried in a seaside cemetery there, without giving a date.

Born on Sept. 28, 1934 in Paris, Bardot was raised in a well-off traditional Catholic household.

Married four times, she had one child, Nicolas-Jacques Charrier, with her second husband, actor Jacques Charrier.

After quitting the cinema, Bardot withdrew to her home in Saint-Tropez to devote herself to animal rights.

Her calling apparently came when she encountered a goat on the set of her final film, "The Edifying and Joyous Story of Colinot." To save it from being killed, she bought the animal and kept it in her hotel room.

"I'm very proud of the first chapter of my life," she told AFP in a 2024 interview ahead of her 90th birthday.

"It gave me fame, and that fame allows me to protect animals -- the only cause that truly matters to me."

