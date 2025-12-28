Brigitte Bardot, French 1960s cinema icon and animal rights activist, dies at 91

Brigitte Bardot, the French 1960s sex symbol who became one of the greatest screen sirens of the 20th century and later a militant animal rights activist and far-right supporter, has died, according to her foundation. She was 91.

"The Brigitte Bardot Foundation announces with immense sadness the passing of its Founder and President, Brigitte Bardot, the world-renowned actress and singer, who chose to abandon her prestigious career to dedicate her life and energy to animal welfare and her Foundation," the foundation said in a statement to CBS News.

Bruno Jacquelin, with the foundation, told the Associated Press that the late actress died Sunday in southern France. He gave no cause of death and said no arrangements have yet been made for funeral or memorial services. She had been hospitalized last month.

