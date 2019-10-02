'I Forgive You': Botham Jean's Brother Gives Amber Guyger Hug After Sentencing

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Moments after a jury sentenced former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger to 10 years in prison for the murder of Botham Jean, his brother gave her a hug after giving a statement Wednesday.

Protests broke out throughout the Dallas courthouse after Guyger's sentence was given, with people chanting, "No justice, no peace," in support of Jean's family. Prosecutors asked the jury to give a 28-year sentence since Jean would've celebrated his 28th birthday earlier this month.

But Brandt Jean, 18, said in his victim impact statement that he loves and has forgiven the now-convicted murderer for shooting and killing his brother last September.

WATCH: Botham Jean's Brother Gives Amber Guyger Hug After Sentencing

"I love you just like anyone else," Brandt said. "I'm not going to say I hope you rot and die... I personally want the best for you and I wasn't going to ever say this in front of my family or anyone, but I don't even want you to go to jail. I want the best for you because I know that's exactly what Botham would want you to do — and the best would be to give your life to Christ."

After wrapping up his statement, Brandt asked Judge Tammy Kemp if he could give Guyger a hug.

"I don't know if this is possible, but can I give her a hug?" he asked. "Please... Please?"

Shortly after, he and Guyger embraced each other for nearly a minute before returning to their seats.

This is a moment so very few have ever witnessed. The brother of a murder victim asking the judge to hug the person who took his brother's life. (credit: CBS 11 News)

CBS 11's Steve Pickett said the tenor and tone outside of the courtroom changed considerably as people watched what Brandt said and did.

Pickett said individuals reacting outside the courtroom — previously showing passion and anger — appeared to honor and respect the voice of Jean's younger brother.

Judge Tammy Kemp giving convicted murderer Amber Guyger a hug following her receiving a 10-year sentence for the murder of Botham Jean. (credit: CBS 11 News)

In regard to the hug shared between the two, Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot said he hopes the community can learn from the compassion Jean's brother showed in that moment.

"To think if I've ever seen anything like that... I don't think I have," Creuzot said. "I think that young man was speaking from his heart. It certainly brought tears to a lot of peoples' eyes in my office as we were watching it and I know it did down here in the courtroom. I think that's an amazing act of healing and forgiveness that is rare in today's society. That young man is 18 and he is a leader... He should guide us in leading."

Jean's mother, Allison, has since made a statement after the trial's emotional end:

I know that there are many people who stood with me and my family throughout this tumultuous journey. Yesterday, we saw the conviction of Amber Guyger and today we heard the sentence of 10 years of prison. That 10 years in prison is 10 years for her reflection and for her to change her life. But there is much more to be done by the city of Dallas. The corruption that we saw during this process must stop and it must stop for you, because after now, I leave Dallas but you live in Dallas, and it must stop for everyone. The contamination of a crime scene that we saw coming out of this case, is one that should never happen again. The poor training or the poor use of what should've been training, is what we see coming out of this case. That should never ever happen again. If Amber Guyger was trained not to shoot in the heart, my son would be standing here today. My son was not a threat to her, he had no reason to pose a threat to her because he was in his own apartment, in his sanctuary. In the place of which he paid a lot of money to be in. He had every right to be there. Our lives must move on, but our lives must move on with change.

WATCH: Allison Jean's Statement Following Amber Guyger's Sentencing

Guyger was convicted for the murder of Jean Tuesday and faced a five-to-99 year sentence.