Border patrol officers intercept cocaine-filled cheese at Presidio Port of Entry

PRESIDIO (CBSNewsTexas.com) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working in Texas intercepted nearly 18 pounds of cocaine hidden inside large wheels of cheese.

It happened at the Presidio Port of Entry on July 20.

A pickup truck entering from Mexico was referred for a secondary inspection.

Four cheese wheels, which were declared by the driver, were scanned by an X-ray system, which revealed some anomalies.

CBP officers cut open the cheese and discovered seven bundles filled with cocaine.

"Smugglers will sometimes try to conceal contraband in items that appear innocent to deflect suspicion," said CBP Presidio Port Director Daniel Mercado. "The thorough and extensive inspections performed by CBP officers stopped this unusual drug load from reaching its intended destination."

The drugs were seized and Homeland Security took the truck driver, a 22-year-old U.S. citizen, into custody.