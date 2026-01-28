Boot scootin' shine at Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo: Big Drew polishes boots and steals the show

When there's slush, there's going to be a rush... to get your boots cleaned.

And the place to do it right now is down at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo.

For a few weeks every year, the Stock Show is home to one of the best in the business.

"How can you make it to the top with your shoes looking like a flop?" said Andrew Douglas, who also goes by Big Drew.

He's a shoe shine and a show.

"You know what your boots are? They're like a virgin. Touched for the very first time by Big Drew," said Douglas.

And for our money, he's the best in the biz.

"I'm here to take care of people's boots, shoes. We do flip-flops, tennis shoes," said Douglas.

He cleans 'em.

"First thing you're going to do is look at dirty boots. Look at mercy. Yeah. You need some help here?" said Douglas.

Polishes 'em.

"I like to do it old school. I like to take the polish. I still like to plot by hand. That way you get in direct contact," said Douglas.

Makes 'em sing.

"You want it to give you some. I feel good. You want to give it to James Brown? 'The Thing,'" said Douglas.

And he sings back.

"Well, Erin's getting her boot share. Whoop whoop. Sano Arden's getting her boots, boots, boots," he croons to a customer.

It's like watching Picasso paint.

"Last but not least, let's take that shine rag, and you go. Everybody needs a boot shine. Boot shine. Boot shine," he sings.

Douglas charges $20 a shine, but the songs come free.