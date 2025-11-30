Watch CBS News
Body found in water near Trinity Blvd. in Fort Worth; police investigating

By
S.E. Jenkins
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
S.E. Jenkins is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. She has also been a Digital Content Producer in Tallahassee and Myrtle Beach. S.E. graduated with journalism degrees from Texas State University, Aarhus Universitet and City, University of London.
S.E. Jenkins

A man's body was found in a pond near Trinity Boulevard and S Norwood Drive on Sunday afternoon, Fort Worth police said.

Police were called to the area around 12:45 p.m. for a water emergency. Responding officers found a man's body in the water. 

The circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation. Fort Worth PD said detectives and the Tarrant County Medical Examiner will determine if there was foul play involved or not.  

This is a developing story. CBS News Texas will provide more information as it becomes available.

