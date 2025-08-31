Boat crash on Eagle Mountain Lake sends 2 children, 1 man to the hospital

Two children and a man have been hospitalized after a boat crashed into a dock on Eagle Mountain Lake Sunday night, the Tarrant Regional Water District said.

Around 7 p.m., the TRWD Law Enforcement Division responded to a call that a boat had struck a dock.

Responding officers found that two children and one man had been injured in the crash. Both children were taken to Cook Children's Medical Center, and the man was taken to Harris Methodist Hospital Downtown for treatment. The extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

The investigation is underway in cooperation with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.

This is a developing story.