Reporter takes on pit‑crew challenge ahead of NASCAR's Wurth 400 in North Texas

EDITOR'S NOTE: As Texas Motor Speedway gears up for NASCAR's Wurth 400 this Sunday, CBS News Texas reporter Bo Evans headed to the track to find out whether he has what it takes to work on a real pit crew.

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With race weekend in full swing, Evans met with Jacob Nelson, the front‑tire changer for Niece Motorsports' Truck No. 42 team. Nelson walked him through a timed challenge designed to mimic the speed and strength required on pit road.

"All right. I am here at Texas Motor Speedway. We got Jacob Nelson. He is the front changer on the motorsports team. Truck number 42," Evans said. "That's right. You run the pit crew. I mean, we designed a little test to see if I can make the team just take us through it real quick, and then we're going to do it."

The 30‑second tire haul

Nelson explained the rules: pick up two heavy tires, carry them to marked spots, drop them, then sprint to the No. 42 pit box and back – all in under 30 seconds.

"All right? All right. We're going to pick up these two tires here. We'll go and walk them over to that crack over there. Drop one of them off. Walk them over to the other side over there. Drop the last one off," Nelson said. "Then we're going to run all the way down to the 42 pit box and back and see if you can do it under 30s."

Evans braced himself.

"You got your phone out. You ready?" he asked.

"Tommy? I am ready, Tommy," Nelson replied.

"You tell me. You count me in."

"All right, I'm ready to go. All right. Three. Two. One. Go!"

A sprint to the finish

Evans quickly realized the tires were heavier than expected.

"Oh, these are heavy. These. Here we go. I gotta run fast now," he said as he hustled across pit road. "Yeah, we've got to run. Guys, don't run fast now. Car is coming down. Cars are. Coming. Cars are coming."

Nelson coached him through the final drop.

"Oh, gosh. You're right. There you go. Now drop it down. All the way down. All the way down."

"Boom! That's your bad. That was 23 seconds," Nelson announced.

"23 seconds, I think that I think I made you," Evans said, catching his breath.

"Might be able to make it. Might be able to make it," Nelson replied.

Evans laughed, adding, "I'm a little lightheaded now thanks to Motor Speedway this weekend. See, teams like Jacob get down here and get off after it."

See more on race weekend

You can watch Bo Evans' full day at the track Sunday night on The Score with Bill Jones at 10:30 p.m., right after CBS News Texas at 10.