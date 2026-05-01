Texas Motor Speedway puts reporter to the test with pit‑crew challenge With NASCAR’s Worth 400 returning to Texas Motor Speedway this weekend, reporter Bo Evans hit the track to see if he had what it takes to join a real pit crew. Guided by Niece Motorsports front‑tire changer Jacob Nelson, Evans attempted a timed challenge involving carrying and placing heavy tires before sprinting across the pit area. The lighthearted test kicked off race‑weekend excitement as fans gear up for Sunday’s main event.