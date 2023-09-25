Watch CBS News
Blue skies, dry conditions in store this week

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS Texas

Few showers possible Monday, but a quiet week is ahead
Few showers possible Monday, but a quiet week is ahead 01:37

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Happy Monday! We are tracking quieter conditions for the week ahead.

Severe storms from Sunday have moved south into central Texas but scattered storms will continue until mid-morning, mainly east of I-35.

Temperatures will be noticeably cooler today, topping out in the upper 80s, much closer to where we are supposed to be this time of year.

Most areas will remain dry this afternoon but a few showers are possible with partly cloudy skies. 

There will be clear skies tonight and lows in the mid to upper 60s. 

Did you notice the sizzle this weekend? We set temperature records both afternoons – yesterday, we hit 102 degrees!

Luckily, we aren't expecting triple digits for the State Fair of Texas, but it will feel more like summer than fall. 

Morning temperatures will be in the 70s for opening day with sunny skies and highs in the mid 90s. 

Who is ready for some Skee Ball at the fair?!

Blue skies and dry conditions are in the forecast for the upcoming week. Temperatures will slowly warm back into the mid 90s heading into the first weekend of the State Fair. 

Brittany Rainey
