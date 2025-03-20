Watch CBS News
North Texas man in jail after fatally shooting pregnant girlfriend on accident, officials say

By
Julia Falcon
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.
Julia Falcon

CBS Texas

A Blue Ridge man is in jail after he fatally shot his pregnant girlfriend, according to the Collin County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened around 9 a.m. on March 17 at a home on North SH 78 in Blue Ridge. 

In the 911 call, a man said he accidentally shot his girlfriend, the sheriff's office said.

When deputies arrived at the home, a trailer, they said there was a woman inside with a gunshot wound to her upper chest area. The woman, Hannah Blanchard, died at the scene. 

The man, Carl Chrisenberry, was arrested at the scene. A firearm was also recovered outside the trailer, the sheriff's office said.

Chrisenberry was charged with capital murder of multiple persons and is being held on a $1.5 million bond.

According to Collin County court records, Chrisenberry was also charged with possession of a controlled substance less than one gram. 

Blue Ridge is about 50 miles north of Dallas.

Julia Falcon

