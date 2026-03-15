Blowing construction debris forces I-35E closure in Denton, officials say

A section of Interstate 35E in Denton is temporarily closed on Sunday after construction debris began blowing onto the roadway, prompting officials to redirect traffic and urge drivers to avoid the area, the Denton Police Department said.

A wind advisory is in effect until 1 a.m. due to sustained winds from the northwest at 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 50 mph.

Northbound lanes of I-35E were closed at Bonnie Brae Street around 1:42 p.m. after debris from a nearby construction area was reported blowing into traffic lanes.

Officials later said southbound lanes of Interstate 35E were also temporarily shut down due to actively falling debris. Southbound drivers were being diverted to I-35W.

Authorities advised drivers to seek alternate routes. Officials did not say how long the roads would be closed.

The strong winds also canceled the post-race performance by Grammy-winning artist T-Pain scheduled for Sunday as part of the Good Ranchers Concert Series at the inaugural Java House Grand Prix of Arlington.