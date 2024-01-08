Bitterly cold wind chills follow a rainy Monday morning

NORTH TEXAS – We're tracking showers, storms, gusty winds and bitterly cold temperatures.

CBS News Texas

Weather alerts are posted for today and Tuesday, primarily for strong, gusty winds and bitterly cold wind chills tonight into Tuesday morning.

CBS News Texas

A wind advisory is in effect for much of North Texas, including the Metroplex, from 12 p.m. today through 6 p.m. Tuesday. Winds could gust to 45 mph or higher. Hold on to your hats! By Tuesday morning, wind chill values will be in the teens and 20s!

CBS News Texas

Now, as we move through your Monday, prepare for scattered rain and isolated storms as a frontal system pushes through North Texas. A few strong thunderstorms are possible along with some heavy rain – be careful while driving. We'll likely see the majority of the rain moving away from our area by early to mid-afternoon, with clearing from west to east. High temperatures will be in the 60s.

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas

Tonight, we'll see mostly clear skies. Low temperatures will drop into the mid 30s. However, our winds will pick up in a big way this evening and tonight, ushering in colder weather. In fact, winds gusting to 45 mph or higher, which will yield feels-like temperatures in the teens and 20s by early Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday, bundle up! After a very cold start with wind chills in the teens and 20s, high temperatures will only rise into the upper 40s. We'll see sunny skies.

CBS News Texas

We'll have a brief warmup Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the mid 60s. Overnight temperatures will still be cold, in the 30s.

Then, on Friday, brace yourself for even colder weather to move in – a cold front will slide into North Texas, giving way to highs in the upper 40s. An isolated shower is possible early in the day.

By Saturday, morning temps will be in the 20s. Highs will be in the mid 40s.