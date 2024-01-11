Bill Belichick leaving the New England Patriots

BOSTON -- Bill Belichick is leaving the New England Patriots after an historic 24 years as head coach.

ESPN and the NFL Network first reported early Thursday morning that Belichick will not be back with the Patriots next season. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones and WBZ-TV later confirmed the reports.

Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft "part ways"

The Patriots made it official with an announcement on social media that simply said, "The Patriots and Bill Belichick have mutually agreed to part ways."

At a packed news conference at Gillette Stadium at noon, Belichick and Robert Kraft appeared together for the last time as owner and head coach. Both made statements and neither took questions. Kraft is expected to meet with reporters later in the afternoon.

Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft at Gillette Stadium, Thursday, January 11, 2024.

Belichick spoke first saying, "I haven't seen this many cameras since we signed (Tim) Tebow. Robert and I, after a series of discussions, have mutually agreed to part ways."

"For me this is a day of gratitude and celebration. Start with Robert and his family. So much thanks for the opportunity to be a head coach here for 24 years. Such an amazing opportunity and I received tremendous support. We had a vision of building a winner, building a championship football team here and it exceeded my wildest dreams and expectations," Belichick said.

"The amount of success we were able to achieve together through a lot of hard work and the contributions of many people, I'm very proud of that and will always have those great memories. I'll carry those with me my whole life."

Kraft spoke briefly and reached out and hugged Belichick before both left the stage together for the final time as Patriots.

Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft hug briefly at Gillette Stadium, Thursday, January 11, 2024.

How Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft agreed on the end

ESPN's Adam Schefter and Mike Reiss reported that both sides "spent a good part of this week periodically meeting and discussing how each side wanted to proceed. From sources familiar with those conversations, there was said to be no conflict, no disagreement, and in the end, productive talks resulted in a mutual decision that left both sides comfortable and at ease."

"Belichick, who had one year remaining on his contract, will be allowed to leave the team without the Patriots seeking compensation," Schefter and Reiss wrote.

"There's a surreal feeling down here," Reiss told WBZ-TV's Steve Burton Thursday morning from Gillette Stadium. "There's certain days you walk into the facility and it feels different, almost like the ground is shifting under your feet. The sense was that it was going to end this way, but you never knew if maybe there was a chance it could turn at the last minute. I think we said it Steve, after the game, like a Hail Mary type situation. Didn't make it there. After 24 years, I think both sides feel like a fresh start is the best thing for both of them."

Bill Belichick's final season with the Patriots

It's a decision that's been speculated and reported on for most of the second half of the season, after the Patriots fell to 2-10 (their worst record through 12 games since 1992) and failed to regain their footing. The Patriots finished the season 4-13, losing to the Jets at home in Week 18 to snap the franchise's 15-game winning streak over Belichick's former team.

Previously, the Patriots hadn't experienced a losing season like this one since 2000, which was Belichick's first year with the Patriots. That year, Belichick was establishing his program -- a program which won six Super Bowls and nine conference championships from 2001-18. With rare exceptions, the Patriots were perennial championship contenders from the moment Tom Brady took over as the starting quarterback until he left via free agency following the 2019 season.

Bill Belichick's record without Tom Brady

But in the years since, the Patriots fell back to the pack, going 25-25 from 2020-22 until the bottoming out this season. New England is 29-38 since Tom Brady left after the 2019 season.

A report earlier this season indicated that Belichick had signed a "lucrative, multi-year" contract before the season, though a clarification later revealed that the extension only ran through the 2024 season. Another report indicated that after the loss to the Colts in Germany (a loss that dropped the Patriots to 2-8), ownership made a decision to move on from Belichick.

Bill Belichick's career

The 71-year-old Belichick finishes his Patriots career with 266 regular-season victories and 30 playoff victories, far and away the most in franchise history. Mike Holovak (1961-68) ranks second in regular-season wins with 52, while Raymond Berry (1984-89) ranks second with three playoff victories.

Belichick's six Super Bowl titles in New England are the most ever by an NFL head coach. His 333 wins (regular and postseason) are the second-most behind Don Shula's 347 victories.

Passing Shula reportedly remains a focus for Belichick. For a while, it seemed like he'd easily surpass the record toward the end of his historic coaching run with the Patriots.

Now, Belichick will have to try to reach the top of the record books with a new team, while the Patriots are looking for a fresh new voice to lead the franchise.

Who takes over for Bill Belichick as Patriots head coach?

Several people have been mentioned, but none more than two of Belichick's former players - Jerod Mayo and Mike Vrabel. Vrabel was fired earlier this week by the Tennessee Titans. Mayo has been part of Belichick's defensive coaching staff since 2019.

Where is Bill Belichick going?

Belichick has said he wants to keep coaching, especially since he's within reach of Shula's record for most wins. Here's a look at several teams that Belichick could coach next season.

Bill Belichick players react to his departure

Players, both past and present, paid tribute to Belichick on social media Thursday. NFL Hall of Famer Richard Seymour called Belichick "the greatest football mind to ever live" and included a goat emoji in a post to X on Thursday. There has been no comment yet from Tom Brady.