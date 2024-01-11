Robert Kraft thanks Bill Belichick, calls him the "greatest coach of all time"

FOXBORO -- The New England Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick are going their separate ways, mutually agreeing to end their relationship after 24 seasons. Patriots owner Robert Kraft called it an emotional day, but made it clear that he will always respect Belichick and what he accomplished in New England.

He also wishes Belichick continued success wherever he ends up next. Just not against the Patriots, of course.

After Belichick addressed the media for over four minutes -- thanking the many coaches, players, staffers, and Patriots fans that have meant so much to him along the way -- Kraft took the podium to say thank you to the man who helped bring six Super Bowl titles to New England.

"Good afternoon everyone. And as Bill mentioned, yesterday we met and mutually agreed to part ways, amicably. Like a good marriage, a successful head coach-owner relationship requires a lot work. I'm really proud our partnership lasted 24 years. I don't think in the NFL there has been any other partnership that lasted longer and has been as productive as our," began Kraft.

"I trusted my instincts to bring Bill back to New England in 2000, after immediately regretting not hiring after working with him together in 1996. When I did hire him, I was still making the transition from the fan who bought season tickets in 1971, sitting on the metal benches in the old Foxboro stadium with my boys, to try to become an experienced owner," Kraft reminisced.

"Bill has taught me a lot over those years. And we had high expectations for what we could achieve together. I think we were the only ones to have those expectations. I think it's safe to say that we exceeded them," Kraft said, to which Belichick agreed.

"Thanks to you," Kraft added. "It's hard to put into words when I think back to sitting on those metal benches, that we'd have an opportunity to go to 10 Super Bowls together and bring six Lombardi trophies home to Massachusetts."

"At heart, I'll always be a sentimental sports fan. So this is an emotional day to me," Kraft continued. "Some of my happiest moments were shared with my family during Bill's tenure here. I recognize it's also a very emotion day for most of our fans. As it represents an end of an era. One that will, hopefully, always been celebrated in this region."

While their time together is now over, Kraft still has a lot of love and respect for Belichick -- and always will.

"The man standing to my left brought the leadership and coaching skills that were needed to make this time of unprecedented success that we have had possible. Coach Belichick will forever be celebrated as a legendary sports icon here in New England, and I believe go in as a Pro Football hall of famer on the first ballot. Why? Because he is the greatest coach of all time," said Kraft. "Which makes this decision to part ways so hard.

"But this is a move we mutually agreed that is needed at this time. What Bill accomplished with us, in my opinion will never be replicated. The fact it was done in the salary cap and free agency era makes it even more extraordinary," Kraft added.

"I thank Coach Bill for his hard work and dedication. It will be difficult to see him in a cut-off hoodie on the sideline. But I will always wish him continued success, unless he's playing our beloved Patriots."

Kraft and Belichick then shared another hug, Kraft is usually one to lay a kiss on everyone's cheek, but did not do so on Thursday.

There was, however, a simple explanation for that.

"He's got a cold so I'm not going to kiss him," Kraft explained.

Kraft did not take questions at that time, but will meet with reporters later in the afternoon. That's when he'll be hit with a barrage on inquiries on how he plans to replace the greatest coach of all time and take the Patriots franchise in a new direction.