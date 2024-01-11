Robert Kraft "didn't think it was right" to try trading Bill Belichick

FOXBORO -- On Monday, before he and Patriots owner Robert Kraft agreed to mutually and amicably go their separate ways, Bill Belichick made it clear that he was still under contract with New England. While Belichick said that to put the ball squarely in Kraft's court, it also gave the owner the ability to trade Belichick so the head coach didn't leave without any compensation coming back to New England.

But on Thursday, Kraft said that wouldn't have been the right thing to do. Not after Belichick spent the last 24 years giving the organization everything that he had.

"We try to create a culture and develop an environment where people want to stay and stay long term. I guess if you look at this as a transaction -- he is so valuable and how we could extract something -- I didn't think it was right," Kraft told reporters inside Gillette Stadium.

Kraft felt the same way when Tom Brady was set to leave town in 2020, and he applied those same feelings to Belichick. That approach may earn him some criticism, but Kraft doesn't care.

"I didn't think it was right for Tom Brady, and I didn't think it was right for Bill," said Kraft. "Some people might criticize me for not extracting as much value and I understand that. But we just try to do what we think is right for the proper values and ability to operate and try to get people who want to come and feel that we're going to treat them fairly"

Belichick said both of those pillars of the New England dynasty had "earned the right" to choose their landing spot after leaving New England.

Both Belichick and Kraft appeared to be at peace their parting at a press conference earlier on Thursday. While the marriage is over, Thursday did not give off the impression that it was a messy divorce. And that will set up a very happy reunion when the Patriots honor Belichick sometime in the near future.

That, of course, will have to wait until Belichick is finished coach

"We had some long discussions and, I think it's awkward while he is still coaching to bring closure. But I hope when that's all over we can do something that properly honors him and respects him for what he has done for us," said Kraft. "Everything in life is the proper timing, so we're going to have to wait for that."