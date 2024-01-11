Robert Kraft vows to find Bill Belichick's replacement "very quickly"

FOXBORO – Owner Robert Kraft said he plans to act "very quickly" to find the next New England Patriots head coach as he aims to get his team back to the playoffs after parting ways with Bill Belichick.

On Thursday, the Patriots announced that the team and Belichick had mutually decided to part ways. Kraft and Belichick held a joint press conference but only read prepared statements. About two hours later, Kraft held his own media session and fielded questions from reporters.

Kraft did not specifically discuss the team's plans for its next head coach and general manager, but spoke about the process as a whole.

"Until we settle what we settled yesterday and announced today, we will try to move very quickly to solve those issues. We'll have a chance to talk about that in the very near future," Kraft said. "We're looking for someone who can help us get back to the playoffs and win. Believe me, after my family, this is really one of the two most important assets in my life. I am very upset when we don't win games and it carries the whole week. I promise you I'll be focused on doing the best I can do to make sure we're putting ourselves in the best position to win for many years."

Kraft said he has been disappointed in the team's performance the last three years.

"The last three years have been pretty tough I know for our dedicated fans and myself," Kraft said. "In life, I just learn things happen and our family is the custodian of this asset, the New England Patriots, we know how important it is to the psyche of the community. What's gone on here the last 3-4 years isn't what we want. So we have a responsibility to do what we can to fix it to the best of our ability."

Though Kraft acknowledged it was a difficult decision to move on from Belichick, he said he believed it was the right thing for the franchise.

"I promise you, our family will be dedicated to doing the best we can to bring a winning team back," Kraft said.