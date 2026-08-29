Dallas rapper BigXThaPlug pleads guilty to August 2025 gun charge

Xavier Landum, known publicly by his rap stage name as BigXThaPlug, pleaded guilty this week to an August 2025 weapon charge while he faces new charges in Allen.

Landum, of Dallas, was sentenced to a six-month deferred adjudication for unlawfully carrying a firearm. Court records reviewed by CBS News Texas also showed he agreed to voluntarily forfeit his rights to the weapon involved, which was identified as a Glock.

Landum was arrested a year ago after a traffic stop along South Great Trinity Forest Way. Dallas Police said at the time that the pickup truck he was driving was missing its front license plate. When asked if he had a firearm, the department said he told officers he did and told them where to find it.

Dallas Police said a criminal database flagged Landum as connected to a gang in Arlington, which meant he was not legally allowed to possess a gun. Officers also said they found a small amount of marijuana in the truck.

The arrest kept him from attending an album release party at a nightclub in Deep Ellum. Another release party at a North Texas Wingstop was also canceled.

Landum now faces a handful of charges in Allen; last week, he was charged with driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, and illegal possession of a firearm by the Allen Police Department.

Landum was born in Dallas and has lived in North Texas. His hit songs include "Texas" and "Mmhmm." He had also previously been arrested on drug and weapons charges in 2022.