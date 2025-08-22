Dallas rapper BigXthaPlug released from jail after arrest on gun, drug charges, police say

Dallas rapper and hip-hop star BigXthaPlug is facing more legal trouble after being arrested Thursday night ahead of his new album release on Friday.

BigXthaPlug, born Xavier Landum, was released from the Dallas County Jail late Friday afternoon on drug and weapons charges. His bond had been set at $5,000.

As he walked out of the Dallas County Jail, BigXthaPlug was only interested in answering questions about his latest record. The rapper left in a waiting vehicle while his attorney briefly addressed the case.

"We're going to wait to see the affidavit," said Valerie Baston, the rapper's attorney. "But, we're going to work vigorously for our client because it just is what it is. It's two misdemeanors, and people are trying to make it a felony."

BigXthaPlug was born in Dallas and currently lives in Aubrey. Some of his hit songs include "Texas" and "Mmhmm." He was previously arrested on drug and weapons charges in 2022.

Dallas traffic stop leads to arrest

Dallas police said officers pulled over a pickup truck that was missing its front license plate on South Great Trinity Forest Way near U.S. 175 at 8:43 p.m.

An officer asked the driver, identified as Landum, if he had a firearm. BigXthaPlug told officers he did and detailed where to find it in the truck. Police said a criminal database flagged Landum as connected to a gang in Arlington, which meant he was not legally allowed to possess a gun.

Police said they also found a small amount of marijuana in the truck.

Missed album release party

BigXthaPlug was scheduled to appear at an album release party Thursday night at a nightclub in Deep Ellum to celebrate his new album, I Hope You're Happy. He was also expected at another release event Friday night at a Wingstop location in Dallas.

I Hope You're Happy includes songs with high-profile artists such as Darius Rucker, Luke Combs, Shaboozey, and Jelly Roll.

According to a post on his Instagram account, BigXthaPlug's previous album, Take Care, released in 2024, recently reached platinum certification, meaning it sold 1 million copies.

Wingstop cancels second release event

Another album release party was scheduled for Friday night at a North Texas Wingstop, but the company issued a statement saying: "…due to unforeseen circumstances, the event will not take place as planned. Wingstop remains committed to bringing late-night flavor and culture to our fans in the future."

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story stated that BigXthaPlug was arrested after his album release party. A newly obtained arrest report shows he was arrested before the event.