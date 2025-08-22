Watch CBS News
Dallas rapper BigXthaPlug released from jail after arrest on gun, drug charges, police say

By J.D. Miles,
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.
Read Full Bio
Doug Myers,
Steven Rosenbaum
Digital Producer, CBS Texas
Steven Rosenbaum is a digital producer for CBS Texas. A versatile journalist, Steven writes, edits and produces content for the CBS Texas digital platforms.
Read Full Bio
Steven Rosenbaum

/ CBS Texas

Rising Dallas rapper jailed after traffic stop
Rising Dallas rapper jailed after traffic stop 02:59

Dallas rapper and hip-hop star BigXthaPlug is facing more legal trouble after being arrested Thursday night ahead of his new album release on Friday.

BigXthaPlug, born Xavier Landum, was released from the Dallas County Jail late Friday afternoon on drug and weapons charges. His bond had been set at $5,000. 

As he walked out of the Dallas County Jail, BigXthaPlug was only interested in answering questions about his latest record. The rapper left in a waiting vehicle while his attorney briefly addressed the case.

"We're going to wait to see the affidavit," said Valerie Baston, the rapper's attorney. "But, we're going to work vigorously for our client because it just is what it is. It's two misdemeanors, and people are trying to make it a felony."  

BigXthaPlug was born in Dallas and currently lives in Aubrey. Some of his hit songs include "Texas" and "Mmhmm." He was previously arrested on drug and weapons charges in 2022.

Dallas traffic stop leads to arrest

Dallas police said officers pulled over a pickup truck that was missing its front license plate on South Great Trinity Forest Way near U.S. 175 at 8:43 p.m.

An officer asked the driver, identified as Landum, if he had a firearm. BigXthaPlug told officers he did and detailed where to find it in the truck. Police said a criminal database flagged Landum as connected to a gang in Arlington, which meant he was not legally allowed to possess a gun.

Police said they also found a small amount of marijuana in the truck.

Missed album release party

BigXthaPlug was scheduled to appear at an album release party Thursday night at a nightclub in Deep Ellum to celebrate his new album, I Hope You're Happy. He was also expected at another release event Friday night at a Wingstop location in Dallas.

I Hope You're Happy includes songs with high-profile artists such as Darius Rucker, Luke Combs, Shaboozey, and Jelly Roll.

According to a post on his Instagram account, BigXthaPlug's previous album, Take Care, released in 2024, recently reached platinum certification, meaning it sold 1 million copies.

Wingstop cancels second release event

Another album release party was scheduled for Friday night at a North Texas Wingstop, but the company issued a statement saying: "…due to unforeseen circumstances, the event will not take place as planned. Wingstop remains committed to bringing late-night flavor and culture to our fans in the future."

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story stated that BigXthaPlug was arrested after his album release party. A newly obtained arrest report shows he was arrested before the event.

J.D. Miles

J.D. Miles is an award-winning reporter who has been covering North Texas for CBS 11 since 1996.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

