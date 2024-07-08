A weakened Beryl is on the move after making landfall on the Texas coast

Beryl is on the move after making landfall on the Texas coast

NORTH TEXAS — The weather alert continues for Tropical Storm Beryl exiting Texas to our east, the remaining storm bands associated with it, and any possible flooding.

Beryl weakened to winds of 45 mph and is a weak Tropical Storm and should exit Texas Monday night.

Some activity remains on the radar in North Texas. A few northwestern bands from Beryl have set up over the metroplex and are dropping some nice rainfall.

Some isolated area flooding could be in play if these bands stick around or follow the same paths.

The flood watch remains through Tuesday morning at 7 a.m.

The high-resolution GRAF shows most of Beryl and associated western periphery activity exiting our DMA by Monday evening.

Starting Tuesday and expanding through the weekend and into mid-July, the heat ridge will take over and extreme heat will be right back with us.