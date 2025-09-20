Family pleads for help after father of five killed by red pickup in Benbrook hit-and-run

A grieving family is pleading for help identifying the driver of a red pickup truck involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Benbrook last Saturday that killed a father of five.

The victim, identified as 62-year-old Walter Brown Sr., had run out of gas and was exiting his vehicle when he was struck, according to authorities and witnesses.

Crash happened early last Saturday morning

Police say Brown was hit around 1:07 a.m. on Sept. 13 near the 6400 block of Southwest Boulevard (SH 183). He was taken to Harris Southwest Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a 2007–2013 model Chevrolet Silverado with a missing right inner wheel well.

Police say no new developments

On Saturday, Benbrook Police Chief C. Ross told CBS News Texas that there were "no new developments."

Walter Brown Sr. His family

Children remember father's gospel spirit

His children, who remember his love of gospel music, preaching, and family traditions, said in a GoFundMe post that they are trying to raise enough money to cover funeral costs, flowers, and a simple service.

"We are Walter's five children, and we are broken," the family said. "Dad was supposed to call when he got home early Saturday morning. Instead, at 1:34 a.m., his brother in Christ called us with the words we'll never forget: 'Hit-and-run. Your father's gone.'

"At the hospital, they said it again - as if hearing it twice would make it real. Dad had just stepped outside, gospel music playing, to check why the radio stopped. He thought he'd be back in a minute. A driver who never stopped made sure he wasn't.

"No more off-key renditions of 'Precious Lord' at church. No more sermons about faith over fried chicken. No more late-night fridge raids, unexpected calls, or his laughter filling our homes.

"Now, it's just us - five kids - holding on to memories and facing a funeral bill we can hardly fathom."

Family, police ask public for tips

Anyone with information is urged to call Benbrook police at (817) 249-1610 or Detective James Hatton at (817) 249-6089.

The investigation is ongoing.

CBS News Texas will provide additional details as they become available.