One dead, one injured in possible electrocution near Benbrook, officials say

A possible electrocution near Benbrook early Friday afternoon left one person dead and another hospitalized in stable condition, authorities said.

First responders were dispatched at 1:11 p.m. to Benview Court near Benbrook Lake, according to fire officials.

Two victims were found at the scene. One was taken by a Benbrook Fire Department ambulance to a local hospital in critical condition. The second was transported by a Fort Worth Fire Department ambulance in stable condition, Benbrook Fire Chief Jason Tate said.

It wasn't immediately clear who was involved or what led to the incident.

"I am unsure of those details," Tate told CBS News Texas. "Tarrant County Sheriff's Department is conducting the investigation."

The sheriff's office later confirmed one of the victims had died.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.