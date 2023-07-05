Police: Bee swarm or medical emergency to blame for man's fiery death

WHITE SETTLEMENT (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Police in White Settlement are investigating the death of a man who died after a fire broke out while he was tending his bees harvesting honey on July 5.

It happened in the 700 block of Vaquero. Paramedics found the man deceased on the ground next to some bee hives, where firefighters said the fire originated.

A witness told investigators the man went to the bee hives to harvest honey, prior to the fire, adding that the victim likely used a bee smoker. The device includes a nozzle, billow, and fire chamber. Once the device fell to the ground, it is possible the fire started around the vegetation surrounding the bee hives, police said.

One officer and two firefighters were stung by swarming bees after they arrived in the man's backyard. Thus, a local beekeeper was called in to help responding law enforcement. All three are expected to recover, police said.

Investigators said they aren't sure if the man suffered a medical emergency while tending to the bees or if the insects swarmed him, prior to the fire.

The origin and cause of the fire remains under investigation by the White Settlement Fire Marshal's Office.

The man's death remains under investigation.