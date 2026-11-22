A driver is in custody after the Bedford Police Department said he crashed into a business early Sunday morning after reportedly driving while intoxicated and speeding away from officers.

Police said they responded to complaints about a possibly intoxicated driver around 1 a.m. along the 2700 block of Brown Trail. Officers said they arrived and found the vehicle, attempting a traffic stop. However, the department said the driver sped off and crossed into oncoming traffic.

Officers said they chose not to continue the chase to reduce risk to the suspect and other drivers. However, police said the driver lost control of the car shortly afterward, crashing into a nearby business and causing extensive damage to the building.

Police responded to the crash scene and took the driver into custody. He was checked out at a hospital, where the department noted a blood sample was collected. He was then taken to jail and awaits arraignment.

An investigation remains ongoing. The driver has not yet been publicly identified.