Beauty salon owners brace for 125% tariffs on hair extensions

Dallas salon owner warns clients to stock up as tariffs drive up hair extension costs

The impact of tariffs imposed by the Trump administration will have far-reaching effects, even in the beauty industry.

Stock up now

CBS News Texas

A Dallas salon owner has taken to social media to encourage her hair extension clients to stock up now.

It's an overcast day outside Brittany Deen & Co. beauty salon, and inside, the mood feels just as gloomy.

"I was absolutely in shock. I really thought it was a joke and that I was misunderstanding the situation," Deen said.

Hair extension price surge

Deen received a call from her distributor in China informing her that a 125 percent tariff on hair extensions will go into effect on May 2.

"In a year, I buy about $30,000 of hair extensions, which means that that $30,000 will now cost me $67,000," Deen said.

Now her clients are buzzing about the increased cost to their wallets.

"The client could be looking to spend about $1,500 to $1,600 to receive just the same two bundles that they were originally paying $1,100 to have," Deen said.

Uncertain future for salons

It's not just the cost of hair extensions that will be going up. Deen said tariffs are affecting the cost of foil and hair color as well.

"I'm receiving emails every single day from a bunch of different companies trying to prepare the beauty industry for what our future looks like and how it's going to be affecting hairstylists," Deen said.

"It may be where I can't come as often because I may not be able to afford the increase in pricing, even though I want to continue to support my hairdresser as much as I can," Tabitha French said.

Beauty industry concerns

French isn't just a salon customer. She also works in the beauty manufacturing industry.

"There's a lot of uncertainty about when the tariffs are going to go in place and how much that price increases," French said.

Deen, who's been doing hair extensions for 16 years, has a wish for the future.

"My hope is that within the next three to six months, we will find some relief in this situation and that these tariffs will be removed from these products to really keep my business sustainable and to make things still affordable for my clients," Deen said.

Hair extension spending

U.S. customers spent $2.4 billion on hair extensions in 2024, according to Fortune Business Insights. They may have to spend even more this year if the tariffs aren't cut.