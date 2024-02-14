Watch CBS News
Beautiful weather expected for your Valentine's Day forecast

By Dominic Brown

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS - We're tracking beautiful weather expected for your Valentine's Day. Then, get ready for a big change into the weekend.

As we move through this Valentine's Day, expect lovely weather here in North Texas. We'll see mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s. It will be breezy at times, with winds from the south, gusting up to 25 mph.

Tonight, we'll see a few clouds and low temperatures in the low 50s.

On Thursday, southerly breezes will boost our high temperatures to near 70 under partly sunny skies.

High temperatures will warm close to 70 degrees on Friday ahead of a cold front.

 As the front slides into the area, we could see a few isolated showers and potentially a thunderstorm. 

Right now, the rain chance is around 20%, with higher amounts east and southeast of the Metroplex. We'll keep you posted to any changes in your First Alert Forecast. Otherwise, expect partly sunny skies.

Then, by Saturday, get ready for a cold snap! High temperatures will be in the upper 40s. Winds will be breezy again, gusting up to 30-35 mph. We'll see decreasing clouds with sunshine through the morning and afternoon.

On Sunday, highs will be in the upper 50s with mostly sunny skies.

