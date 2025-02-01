Watch CBS News
Plentiful sunshine, spring temps welcome February in North Texas

By Brittany Rainey

Beautiful spring weekend ahead for North Texas
Beautiful spring weekend ahead for North Texas 02:38

A beautiful spring weekend is on the way for North Texas to kick off February.

This morning, seasonal temperatures are in the 30s but will warm well above normal, reaching nearly 70 degrees this afternoon — perfect for the Dallas Open.

On Sunday, temperatures will rise even more, reaching the mid-70s in the DFW area and possibly hitting the 80s to the west.

Keep the sunglasses handy this weekend, as the skies will be bright and sunny.

With the beautiful weather encouraging more outdoor activities, here's the pollen forecast:

Breezy southerly winds pick up Sunday into Monday, boosting temperatures into the 80s by Monday afternoon.

The record high for that day is 84, so it will be close.

A cold front tries to move in on Tuesday and Wednesday, but it currently looks like it will get hung up near the Red River, only increasing cloud cover.

