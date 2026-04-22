Baylor hosts Turning Point USA event and student counter‑event amid heightened security

Baylor University is hosting two separate events on campus on Wednesday night, drawing significant attention and requiring increased security.

The conservative group Turning Point USA is holding an event this evening, while students are organizing a counter‑event called "All Are Neighbors."

Both are expected to draw large crowds, and the university has increased security across campus. Several officers from at least three agencies have already been seen in the area.

Student counter‑event begins on campus

The "All Are Neighbors" event began inside the Cashion Building and will be followed by an outdoor prayer vigil.

The event is being hosted by Baylor College Democrats, the NAACP, and other student groups.

Kelley Robinson, president of the Human Rights Campaign, is expected to speak.

Turning Point USA event restricted to students

The Turning Point USA event is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m., but organizers say it is no longer open to the general public or media and is limited to students only.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is expected to speak, along with former federal official Tom Homan. Turning Point USA was co‑founded by the late Charlie Kirk, who was shot and killed at an event last year.

Some attendees turned away at door

Earlier Wednesday, a man who drove from Denton hoping to attend the Turning Point USA event said he was disappointed to learn he would not be allowed inside.

"Disappointed? Really disappointed. I was hoping to just kind of be a part. I like being a part of history in different places, and it's just a simple way of doing that. And just to catch up with what's going on with Turning Point and have just a more, a closer, oh, look at them and said, just watching them on TV."

Security heightened across Baylor campus

Baylor officials say they are monitoring both events closely and coordinating with multiple law enforcement agencies.

CBS News Texas crews will be moving between both events throughout the evening and will provide updates as they develop.