"Bachelor" alum Melissa Rycroft-Strickland arrested for DWI after crashing into Southlake ambulance, police say

A "Bachelor" alum is facing her second offense for driving while intoxicated after crashing into an ambulance in Southlake and fleeing the scene on Halloween, officials say.

Melissa Rycroft-Strickland, 43, was arrested on Saturday, Nov. 1.

According to the Southlake Police Department, at about 5:50 p.m. on Oct. 31, officers responded to a reported hit-and-run involving a Southlake Fire Department ambulance at the intersection of South Peytonville Avenue and Chimney Works Drive.

Investigators said the ambulance was stopped at a stop sign when another vehicle hit it and left the scene. No injuries were reported following the incident.

Police said a short time later, officers found the driver of the hit-and-run vehicle, identified as Rycroft-Strickland, who is a Southlake resident.

Following the investigation, the "Bachelor" alum, who appeared on season 13 of the franchise and is a former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader, was charged with driving while intoxicated, an accident involving damage of more than $200 and driving with an invalid license.

She was transported to the Keller Regional Detention Facility, where her bond was set at $9,000.

This comes just two months after Rycroft-Strickland's sentence for a prior DWI charge that happened in September 2025, in which she took a plea deal and was given probation.

The investigation into her latest offense is ongoing, police said.