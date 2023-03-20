Baby warthog 'Tikiti' out and about, enjoying spacious Dallas Zoo habitat

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas) - There's a tiny, new attraction at the Dallas Zoo named Tikiti who's stealing hearts as only a baby warthog can.

Baby warthog Tikiti sure is a cutie. Dallas Zoo

Tikiti, whose name means "watermelon" in Swahili was born on Feb. 17 to mother Weela and father Toby. According to a Facebook post, she even looked like "a little melon when she was born."

Shortly after birth, the zoo's animal care team noticed Tikiti wasn't as active as they had hoped. After careful consideration, the team stepped in, providing around-the-clock care to ensure she is getting everything she needs.

Now guests can see Tikiti out on habitat at Giants of the Savanna. She has her own team of zoologists, too, making sure she's comfortable in her spacious surroundings.

The average lifespan of a warthog is 15 years, according to National Geographic. They can grow up to 120 to 250 pounds.