Baby found safe after being kidnapped during Fort Worth car theft

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A 1-year-old child is safe after the car it was in was stolen Saturday afternoon.

Just before 1 p.m., Fort Worth police were called to 1301 Oranges St. where a mother said three people assaulted her 12-year-old child and stole her car with her 1-year-old inside.

According to the report, two black males and one black female approached the car and began "a disturbance" with the 12-year-old child who was also inside the car.

The suspects assaulted the older child and fled the scene with the vehicle and baby the report states.

Officers later found the baby unharmed and returned them to their mother. Medical personnel treated the 12-year-old for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects and the vehicle have not been found.