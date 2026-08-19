Wings rookie Azzi Fudd to miss remainder of WNBA season, set for knee procedure, team says

Azzi Fudd, a star rookie guard for the Dallas Wings, will miss the rest of the 2026 season, the team announced Wednesday.

The No. 1 overall draft pick is scheduled to undergo an arthroscopic procedure on her right knee after dealing with lingering soreness for several weeks. The procedure will take place early next week in Connecticut, and she will begin rehabilitation immediately afterward.

Fudd last played on Aug. 5 against Washington. Fewer than five weeks remain in the regular season.

The 5-foot-11 guard, a consensus first‑team All‑American at UConn, became the first rookie to win the WNBA 3‑Point Contest earlier this year. She helped lead UConn to an NCAA championship in her final college season.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 24: Azzi Fudd #35 of the Dallas Wings reacts during the Kia WNBA Skills Challenge STARRY 3-Point Contest in the AT&T WNBA All-Star 2026 at Wintrust Arena on July 24, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Geoff Stellfox / Getty Images

Fudd averaged 13.1 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.73 steals, and 0.83 blocks in 30 games. She leads all WNBA rookies in steals, ranks second in blocks, and third in scoring. Her steals and 3‑pointers made are franchise rookie records.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.