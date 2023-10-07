Avoid Red River Rivalry traffic with these DART routes

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas) - If you're heading to Fair Park for the Red River Rivalry, you're probably figuring out how you're going to get there and how you're going to avoid the traffic.

The first thing to keep in mind is that the Green Line is going to be your ticket to the game

"Yes we hear it's the best way to travel to the state fair," said a group of Texas fans figuring out their route to the game ahead of time.

CBS News Texas' Olivia Leach got the inside scoop on the best way to get to the game using DART. She took a ride to Fair Park Station with DART Spokesperson Gordon Shattles.

"I call it DART Christmas, if you will, because we have so many riders come and enjoy the State Fair and Texas-OU," he said.

There's already extra Green Line trains in service for the State Fair, but DART is adding even more to make sure fans get to the game on time.

So how do you get to a Green Line if you're a Red or Orange Line rider?

"That's our folks over in Plano, Richardson, Garland, also our Blue Line—if you're heading south, you're gonna wanna hop off at Pearl Arts District Station and get on the Green Line," said shattles.

And what about the Red or Blue Line riders?

"If youre actually a Red/Blue Line rider riding north—that's from UNT Station or Westmoreland—you wanna hop off at Akard and hop on a Green Line train," said Shattles.

And for Orange Line riders



"You're gonna hop off at Victory Station and join a Green Line, as well" said Shattles.



It took Leach about eight minutes to ride the DART from Akard Station to Fair Park Station—that's where you'll want to get off.

DART says they'll have representatives at every station to assist riders and there will be extra security, too.