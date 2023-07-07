Man wanted for abducting 2 children in Dallas arrested

Authorities arrested the man wanted since mid-June for allegedly kidnapping two children in Dallas.

Leonard Lamar Neal, 41, has been wanted since June 13, when warrants were issued for his arrest for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault of a child and kidnapping.

Neal was identified as the suspect in the kidnapping of a 7-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy that prompted an AMBER Alert in Dallas on June 11.

The children were later located, but Neal remained at large.

Just after 4 p.m. on Friday, Dallas Police took Leonard Neal into custody.

According to the report, the U.S. Marshal North Texas Fugitive Task Force and patrol officers found Neal in the area of Polk and Camp Wisdom.

As officers approached, Neal "caused injury to himself."

Officers were able to take him into custody and officers called for DFR who took Neal to a local hospital where he is listed in critical condition.