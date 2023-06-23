Leonard Lamar Neal, wanted for kidnapping in Dallas, added to Texas' most wanted list

AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A man who is wanted for kidnapping related charges has been added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list.

Leonard Lamar Neal, 41 Texas Department of Public Safety

Leonard Lamar Neal, 41, has been wanted since June 13, when warrants were issued for his arrest for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault of a child and kidnapping.

Neal has been identified as the suspect in the kidnapping of a 7-year-old-girl and a 9-year-old boy that prompted an AMBER Alert in Dallas on June 11.

The children were later located, but Neal remained at-large.

Neal is described as a light-skinned Black man with short hair and multiple bald patches over his head. He is 5-foot-11 and has tattoos on his neck, right ear and left arm.

DPS asks you not to attempt to apprehend fugitives, as they are considered armed and dangerous.

Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas' 10 Most Wanted Fugitives.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the "SUBMIT A TIP" link (under the "About" section).

All tips remain anonymous.