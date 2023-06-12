Law enforcement officials seek kidnapping suspect after Texas AMBER Alert

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) -- Dallas Police Department detectives are looking for a man they believe kidnapped two children Sunday, resulting in an AMBER Alert for a 7-year-old girl.

Police say the suspect offered a ride to the children at around noon, at an apartment complex on Argentina Drive in Oak Cliff, near Zang Boulevard. The girl, and a 9-year-old boy, got into the suspect's vehicle.

Suspect vehicle in kidnapping of two children on Sunday in Dallas Dallas Police Department

Police describe the vehicle as a gray crossover with spots of color missing. The suspect is described as a Black man around 30 years old with short, dark hair.

The suspect then drove to a store near the intersection of West Keist Boulevard and South Polk Street, police say, less than 3 miles away.

Police say the boy went to the door of a store, but when he turned around, the suspect had driven away. Someone then called 911 to report the boy alone in the parking lot.

Officers were able to identify the girl, and later issued an AMBER Alert at 6:45 p.m.

Police say the girl re-appeared at the apartment complex from where she was abducted around 12:40 a.m. Monday, but no vehicle was seen dropping her off.

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify the suspect. Anyone with information can reach detectives at 214-671-4268.

The FBI and Secret Service are assisting in the investigation, according to DPD.