Watch CBS News
Local News

Austin explosion leaves several injured, homes damaged, officials say

By
S.E. Jenkins
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
S.E. Jenkins is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. She has also been a Digital Content Producer in Tallahassee and Myrtle Beach. S.E. graduated with journalism degrees from Texas State University, Aarhus Universitet and City, University of London.
Read Full Bio
S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

Austin home explosion leaves several injured, homes damaged, officials say
Austin home explosion leaves several injured, homes damaged, officials say 01:26

At least five people are injured after an explosion in an Austin neighborhood Sunday.

Around 11:30 a.m., emergency crews were called to a home explosion in the 10400 block of Double Spur Loop, near DK Ranch Road, the Austin Fire Department said. Crews with Austin FD, Austin police, Austin-Travis County EMS, and the Travis County Sheriff's Office responded.

austin-fd-explosion.jpg
Austin Fire Department

Cedar Park police said a "loud boom" was heard and felt in the area, about 20 miles north of downtown Austin.  

Multiple homes were damaged by the explosion, according to Austin FD. Two people were critically injured, another person and two firefighters received minor injuries.

afd-explosion.jpg
Austin Fire Department

The cause of the explosion is currently unknown, and the incident remains under investigation. The fire department said that initial reports suggesting a plane crash have been ruled out.

S.E. Jenkins

S.E. Jenkins is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. She has also been a Digital Content Producer in Tallahassee and Myrtle Beach. S.E. graduated with journalism degrees from Texas State University, Aarhus Universitet and City, University of London.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.