Austin explosion leaves several injured, homes damaged, officials say

At least five people are injured after an explosion in an Austin neighborhood Sunday.

Around 11:30 a.m., emergency crews were called to a home explosion in the 10400 block of Double Spur Loop, near DK Ranch Road, the Austin Fire Department said. Crews with Austin FD, Austin police, Austin-Travis County EMS, and the Travis County Sheriff's Office responded.

Cedar Park police said a "loud boom" was heard and felt in the area, about 20 miles north of downtown Austin.

Multiple homes were damaged by the explosion, according to Austin FD. Two people were critically injured, another person and two firefighters received minor injuries.

The cause of the explosion is currently unknown, and the incident remains under investigation. The fire department said that initial reports suggesting a plane crash have been ruled out.