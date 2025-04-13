Athletes hit the court for Guinness World Record pickleball marathon attempt

A group of pickleball enthusiasts are attempting to set a new Guinness World Record for the longest marathon playing pickleball. The goal is 36 hours of pickleball matches, and it's raising money for a good cause.

It's a busy and long weekend for four athletes at Pickler Universe in Carrollton. That includes Geneva Olson, Mark Olson's wife.

"They're tired. It's been a long night," Mark Olson said.

Geneva has been on the court since 6 a.m. Saturday.

"I'm supporting my wife and the crew that's trying to set the Guinness World Record for the longest pickleball marathon," Mark said.

Event producer Colby Logan is documenting the world record attempt.

"It always sounds crazy," Logan said. "It's unrealistic to do what they're talking about, but that's why they it's a world record. When you do something like that, it brings people together."

The goal is to break the world record by a whopping two hours.

"The current record stands at 34 hours by a foursome over in the U.K. This foursome here is trying to bring the world record back to the U.S. at 36 hours," Logan said.

The pickleball marathon isn't just to break a world record. It supports the families of organ and tissue donation.

"It's a great cause. We have Taylor's Gift for organ donation and families that donate organs of loved ones that have passed. They provide support to those families, as well as mental health and suicide, which is close to my wife's heart," Mark said.

"Organ donation is this really tricky concept of balancing grief and gratitude at the same time," Logan said.

Geneva has been training extra hard on the treadmill to get ready for the marathon.

"We've got four daughters, and she wants to prove to her daughters that she can do anything, and they can do anything they put their mind to," Mark said. "She's been the kind of person that if there's something she wants to do, she puts her mind to it and gets it done."

The event aims to continue through 9 p.m. Sunday.