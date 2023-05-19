ATF investigating after shots were fired at agents at a Fort Worth apartment complex

ATF investigating after agents were fired on in Fort Worth

ATF investigating after agents were fired on in Fort Worth

ATF investigating after agents were fired on in Fort Worth

The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms say shots were fired at their agents while responding to a scene at a Fort Worth apartment complex on Thursday.

The ATF says that agents were conducting an investigation at a Fort Worth apartment complex near Meadowbrook and Randol Mill Road around 4:35 pm.

The ATF says this investigation is on going and that they will soon provide further details on the incident.