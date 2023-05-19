Watch CBS News
Local News

ATF investigating after shots were fired at agents at a Fort Worth apartment complex

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

ATF investigating after agents were fired on in Fort Worth
ATF investigating after agents were fired on in Fort Worth 00:23

The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms say shots were fired at their agents while responding to a scene at a Fort Worth apartment complex on Thursday.

The ATF says that agents were conducting an investigation at a Fort Worth apartment complex near Meadowbrook and Randol Mill Road around 4:35 pm. 

The ATF says this investigation is on going and that they will soon provide further details on the incident. 

CBS Texas Staff
ktvt-cbs11-dallas-ft-worth-logo.jpg

The CBS Texas team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSTexas.com.

First published on May 19, 2023 / 9:51 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.