Art collection belonging to H-E-B's Charles Butts goes on display at Fort Worth museum

The H-E-B hype rolls on with new North Texas store openings

The man behind a popular Texas grocery store is sharing his art collection with the public. "American Modernism from the Charles Butt Collection" is now on display at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art in Fort Worth.

According to the museum, the collection belonging to the chairman of H-E-B includes paintings and works on paper from the turn of the 20th century through the end of the 1970s.

The collection features works by American modernist icons, including Romare Bearden, Edward Hopper, Joan Mitchell, Alice Neel, Georgia O'Keeffe, Alma Thomas and Andrew Wyeth, many of which have never been on public view, the museum said.

The collection, open to the public for the first time, features over 80 artworks. There are four thematic sections in the collection: Intimate Perspective, The Language of the Sea, Land Progressions and Geometric Utopias/Dystopias.

Butt's collection opened for the public on Sept. 7 and will be on display until Jan. 25, 2026.

Who is Charles Butt?

Butt, a native Texan, is the grandson of H-E-B's founder, Florence Butt. In 1971, he took over the helm of H-E-B from his father, Howard E. Butt.

He is also the founder of the Charles Butt Foundation.