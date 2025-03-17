Arrest made 2 months after fatal shooting of woman at Garland apartment complex, police say

The main suspect in a deadly January shooting at a Garland apartment complex has turned himself in, police announced Monday.

Robert Ray Kelly, identified as the suspect in the Jan. 21 shooting that killed 36-year-old Stephanie Lynn Wenneberg, surrendered at the Garland Police Department on the afternoon of March 17.

He has been booked into the Garland Jail, with bond set at $1 million for murder and $175,000 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The shooting took place just before 2 a.m. in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 4500 block of Chaha Road.

The death of Stephanie Wenneberg in Garland

Responding officers found Wenneberg suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Investigators determined that Kelly, a Dallas resident, was involved in an altercation with Wenneberg and another woman. During the dispute, he allegedly shot Wenneberg and pointed a gun at the second woman before fleeing the scene, police said.

Police issued warrants for Kelly's arrest following the incident. His surrender comes nearly two months after the shooting.

Authorities have not released further details regarding the motive behind the confrontation.