Arrest made in deadly shooting on DART train at Pearl Station in Dallas, officials say

An arrest has been made in the deadly shooting of a DART train passenger on Sunday night, officials said Tuesday.

DART said that 27-year-old Harrington Andrew Hurdle was charged in connection with a fatal shooting on a DART train that disrupted Dallas rail service around 7 p.m. on Sunday, prompting an emergency response at Pearl Station and a bus bridge for impacted riders.

Hurdle has been booked into the Dallas County Jail.

DART police believe it was some kind of conflict between two people. No one else on the train was hurt.

It was one of four homicides in Dallas over the weekend and the second within a week for DART. Last week, an Irving restaurant manager was shot and killed after a verbal argument while riding a DART train near Market Center Station.

Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux said on Monday that the series of killings and attacks is not a sign of rising danger for the general public.

"A lot of these individuals are involved in risky activities," said Comeaux. "It's not random acts of violence happening right now."

DART said the investigation is ongoing and DART Police continue to maintain "a visible presence across the system to ensure a safe transit environment for everyone."