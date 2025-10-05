Fatal shooting at Pearl Station disrupts DART rail service

A fatal shooting at Pearl Station disrupted DART rail service around 7 p.m. on Sunday, prompting emergency response and a bus bridge for impacted riders, DART said.

DART said the victim was shot on the train and that it was an isolated incident.

A shuttle bus bridge has been established to maintain rail service between key downtown stations. Rail passengers should expect delays and board shuttle buses at West End, EBJ Union, Victory, Pearl/Arts District (CBD East TC), and Cityplace/Uptown stations.

DART said no other injuries have been reported and a suspect is in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.