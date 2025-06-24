Arlington woman struggles with puppy return: "I have a heart"

Susan Shannon said she adopted a black Labrador puppy named Maggie from the Arlington Animal Shelter in May, hoping to bring some joy to her 89-year-old mother. The connection, she said, was instant.

"She was snuggling with me, so cozy and beautiful, we took her home," Shannon said.

But the joy quickly turned to stress. Like many puppies, Maggie came with boundless energy and sharp teeth.

"She's just a little more aggressive than we planned," Shannon said, pointing to bite marks on her arms. "I've got… one, two, three, four, five, six, seven of them on me!"

Shelter return policy explained

Despite trying training sessions and every teething toy she could find, Shannon ultimately decided the fit wasn't right. When she contacted the shelter to return Maggie, she learned that the process wasn't as simple as she expected.

"They have two weeks to return the animal," said Ashley Woolnough with Arlington Animal Services. "That's typical and standard for most shelters."

After that two-week window, it's considered a surrender, not a return. That means the dog must undergo a behavior evaluation, and the shelter must have space available before accepting the animal back.

Euthanasia is a last resort

In some cases, if the shelter is over capacity and the dog has behavioral issues, euthanasia may be considered as a last resort.

That possibility was too much for Shannon.

"I have a heart," she said through tears. "I can't do that."

Most adoptions are permanent

According to Arlington Animal Services, about 5% to 6% of pets are returned after adoption. Most animals go to permanent homes, but Shannon's story serves as a reminder that adopting a pet requires serious preparation and commitment.

"Any animal that leaves with an adopter, even if it's a return to owner, we're celebrating," Woolnough said. "That's one animal that is no longer in our shelter but also has a home to go to, where it's going to be loved and cared for."

Exploring other options

Shannon explored other options, including contacting nearby shelters, but most only accept surrenders from residents within their city limits. She also considered rehoming Maggie through social media but was concerned about the risks of giving the dog to a stranger.

Ultimately, she decided to keep Maggie, hopeful that with time and training, things will improve.

A message for future adopters

"Please don't take an animal you just can't handle," Shannon said.