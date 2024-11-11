Arlington hosts first-ever Texas Veterans Day Parade

ARLINGTON – The first-ever Texas Veterans Day Parade took place today in Arlington, with about 100 different groups participating to honor the brave men and women who served our country.

The parade route went through the city's entertainment district, passing the future site of the National Medal of Honor Museum, which will open in March of next year.

"I think it's going to be something that goes hand in hand with the National Medal of Honor Museum," parade coordinator Kevin Donovan said. "Honoring our vets here and our history with the military and the Medal of Honor recipients."

"There's a lot of veterans in the area," veteran Karl Reynolds said. "A lot of patriotism in Texas, so I think it's good."

Barry Corbin, a Marine Corps veteran and actor, served as the parade's master of ceremonies. Corbin is known for his roles in popular shows like "Yellowstone" and "Tulsa King."

The event concluded with a patriotic drone show that highlighted the Medal of Honor and the different branches of the Army.