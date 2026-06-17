Mom charged with intoxication manslaughter in March crash that killed 6-year-old daughter, Arlington police say

A 21-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a crash that killed her 6-year-old daughter in March 2026, the Arlington Police Department said.

Courtney Getz was arrested in Arlington on Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force.

Courtney Getz has been charged with one count of intoxication manslaughter and one count of possession of a controlled substance. Tarrant County Jail

Police said on March 25, 2026, officers responded to a crash in the westbound lanes of I-20 near the US 287 interchange involving a Nissan Sentra and a dump truck.

Investigators determined that Getz, who was driving the Sentra, rear-ended the dump truck. Two children were in the back seat of the Sentra.

Getz and the two children were taken to the hospital, where one child, identified as 6-year-old Aviah Getz, later died. The driver of the dump truck was not hurt, police said.

During a search of Getz's vehicle, officers found THC vape pens, and received information that Getz may have used THC on the day of the crash.

APD said a blood sample was collected from Getz and sent to a lab, where results confirmed the presence of THC in her blood.

In a news release, police said toxicologists with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office said, "the results were consistent with Ms. Getz using THC within 4-6 hours of the blood draw."

The toxicologist said Getz may have been impaired and shouldn't have been driving when the crash happened.

Getz has been charged with one count of intoxication manslaughter and one count of possession of a controlled substance. She's currently in the Tarrant County Jail, officials said.